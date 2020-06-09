Students and staff at the Military Preparation College in Ryde have run over 2,000 miles in 19 days and have come third in their ‘race around the world’ charity challenge.
As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, staff and students at MPCT decided to run up to three marathons each (in 19 days) in an attempt to lap an accumulative mileage of the earth, which is just short of 25,000 miles.
The college in Ryde came third out of all the 32 MPCT colleges across the country – covering 2,136 – despite having half the amount of students.
The combined efforts of the staff and students has raised nearly £10,000 for NHS charities.
All together they ran nearly two laps of the earth – 40,000 miles in 19 days.
Brian Richardson MBE, who runs the centre in Ryde told Isle of Wight Radio:
“It is a magnificent effort by all our youngsters n the Island. My legs are like jelly at the moment and I managed to do six marathons worth over the last 19 days but we are chuffed to bits.
“The whole point of doing this is to raise money for our wonderful NHS.”
You can still donate to the cause here