Students and staff at the Military Preparation College in Ryde have run over 2,000 miles in 19 days and have come third in their ‘race around the world’ charity challenge.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, staff and students at MPCT decided to run up to three marathons each (in 19 days) in an attempt to lap an accumulative mileage of the earth, which is just short of 25,000 miles.

The college in Ryde came third out of all the 32 MPCT colleges across the country – covering 2,136 – despite having half the amount of students.

The combined efforts of the staff and students has raised nearly £10,000 for NHS charities.

All together they ran nearly two laps of the earth – 40,000 miles in 19 days.