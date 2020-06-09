An Isle of Wight businessman has set himself a cycling challenge to raise money for Mountbatten.

Michael Ward has started a 4,000 mile bikeathon in a bid to raise £4,000, after the hospice had to close its shops and cancel key events – including Walk the Wight.

The businessman is a keen cyclist and has already racked up more than 2,000 miles for the fundraising campaign.

Michael, who runs Ward Financial Services, said:

“I am on my second cycle as the new cycle I purchased in December needs repairs and also new tyres. I am extremely grateful to Wight Mountain, as they are covering all of my servicing costs during my challenge.

“I’m sure many of us have had family and friends who have had to utilise the hospice and therefore will fully appreciate the valuable service given by them at the critical time for patients.”

Anyone wishing to donate, can do so here – www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Michael-Ward47

Sponsorship forms are also available at Ward House Mortgages and Life, 39 Union Street, Ryde.



