A 17-year-old Green Party activist is fronting a campaign calling for the Isle of Wight’s MP to quit for “possibly breaching lockdown rules”.

A petition asking for Bob Seely’s resignation has now surpassed 1,500 signatures.

Cameron Palin says “what Bob has done is far worse than what Dominic Cummings did”.

As Isle of Wight Radio revealed in an exclusive interview on Friday (5), Mr Seely admitted to “eating half a sausage” during a soirée in Seaview.

The Island’s MP remains adamant that he did not enter the house. In hindsight, he says it would have been better if he had not attended at all.

LISTEN as Isle of Wight Radio’s Oliver Dyer grills Bob Seely about his barbecue visit.

At the time of writing, 1,637 have signed the petition.



