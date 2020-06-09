Face coverings will become compulsory for foot passengers using the Floating Bridge between Cowes and East Cowes, from Monday (15).

The Government announced last week that people must wear face coverings on public transport from June 15, when non-essential shops are likely to reopen.

The rules apply to all modes of public transport, including the Floating Bridge.

The Isle of Wight Council said very young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties would be exempt in line with the latest Government advice.

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet Member for Transport and Infrastructure, said:

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and passengers is our top priority.

“We must take every precaution as passenger numbers on the floating bridge increase and as shops begin to reopen and more people start returning to work.”

Foot passengers will be required to wear a face covering whether they are inside the passenger lounge or in the external upstairs area.

Vehicle drivers and passengers do not need to wear them, providing they stay in their vehicles with the windows closed.

Measures, similar to those installed in Newport town centre, will also be put in place in Medina Road, Cowes, and Castle Street, East Cowes, to help passengers adhere to social distancing guidelines.



