More than 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Isle of Wight since the start of the pandemic.

According to Public Health England, 201 people have contracted COVID-19 on the Island – a rise of one.

It is the first time the number of confirmed cases here has risen, albeit slightly, in a week.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, a total of 77 people have now died with coronavirus on the Island.

Six new deaths were registered in care homes here between May 22 and May 29.

There has been no increase in coronavirus-related deaths at St Mary’s Hospital for two weeks now, however.

47 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.



