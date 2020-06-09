The 94th annual Chale Show has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fun Filled Family Event was scheduled to take place on 1 and 2 August this year.

However, with the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, organisers now say it is “impossible” to go ahead.

Show manager Andrew Woodford said:

“We have taken the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Chale Show due to the

ongoing COVID-19 Crisis. “Having had multiple discussions with the local authority, Island MP and our suppliers, we felt that under current legislation the event would not be permitted, and that the current timeline for easing of restrictions was too uncertain to continue.” “We had looked at staging the show in a different format, potentially at a smaller

scale, whilst still trying to accommodate certain aspects of the show, but in the end

we decided that changing the event in such fundamental ways would leave the

volunteers and visitors with a disappointing end result not befitting the ‘Chale Show’

name.”

Organisers plan to to hold some online competitions and re urging Islanders to keep an eye on its social media pages

Planning has already begun for the 2021 event with a date secured on the weekend

of 31 July to 1 August.



