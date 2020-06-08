Construction work on Sandown’s Premier Inn hotel will restart this week, following the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Owner Whitbread hopes to have the new 100-bedroom hotel, and Cookhouse & Pub restaurant, open by the autumn.

Approximately 65 new team members are expected to work at the hotel on opening.

Work on the Sandown Esplanade site was temporarily halted in March. Since then, it has been monitored by 24/7 security.

Whitbread says it has been working with contractor Carter Lauren to put in place strict new on-site controls and working practices to ensure social distancing and protect site workers and members of the public.

The new measures, put in place before workers return to site this week, are in line with the latest guidance from the Construction Leadership Council and Public Health England.

Richard Aldread, Head of Construction in the UK regions and Ireland for Premier Inn, said:

“The safety of our site teams has always been our number one priority when constructing new Premier Inn hotels, and it is more essential now than ever. The Government has been clear that construction activity is vital for the economy to bounce back, so we have been working closely with our contractor Carter Lauren to introduce additional controls and working practices on our development site on Sandown Esplanade. “The measures we’re introducing are in line with the latest guidance from the Construction Leadership Council and will allow us to complete the hotel and Cookhouse and Pub restaurant with social distancing measures in place.”

Site preparation and demolition work started on the new hotel and restaurant in 2017 with construction commencing in early 2019.

On completion, the Sandown Premier Inn will be Whitbread’s third Premier Inn hotel on the Isle of Wight.

It will also be the first hotel on the island to feature Whitbread’s family friendly Cookhouse & Pub restaurant format.



