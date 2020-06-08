There have been no new coronavirus-related deaths at the Isle of Wight’s hospital for two weeks, according to NHS England.

Figures show the last person to die with COVID-19 at St Mary’s Hospital was on 25 May. Although, that death was not reported publicly until three days later – on the 28 May.

The number of people to have tested positive for coronavirus here stands at 200.

The Island has not seen a rise in case numbers since last Tuesday (2). Today’s figures are yet to be published by Public Health England, however.

According to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, 47 people have recovered from coronavirus and been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.



